Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: PM Modi, Shah among 40 star campaigners for BJP in Himachal

LS polls: PM Modi, Shah among 40 star campaigners for BJP in Himachal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of 40 star campaigners on Tuesday

Modi,Narendra Modi,Amit Shah,Amit,election,coting,lok sabha voting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the star campaigners for the BJP. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 7:09 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the star campaigners for the BJP for the June 1 Lok Sabha election and Assembly bypolls in Himachal Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of 40 star campaigners on Tuesday. The list also includes the names of Union ministers Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hardeep Singh Puri, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Union minister and BJP candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat Anurag Thakur has also been named as a star campaigner, along with the saffron party's nominee from Mandi Kangana Ranaut and its candidates from Shimla and Kangra, Suresh Kashyap and Rajeev Bharadwaj respectively.

Former Himachal Pradesh chief ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal, Shanta Kumar and Jai Ram Thakur will also be campaigning for the BJP candidates.

Recently-elected Rajya Sabha member and former Congress leader Harsh Mahajan has also been named among the star campaigners by the saffron party.

Besides, party leaders Saudan Singh, Trilok Kapoor, Bihari Lal Sharma, Vandana Yogi, Pawan Kajal, Manoj Tiwari, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Siddharthan, Tejasvi Surya, Indu Goswami, Sikander Kumar, Shrikant Sharma, Avinash Rai Khanna and state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal have also been announced as star campaigners for the party.

Also Read

Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi, Amit Shah among star campaigners of BJP in Bihar

Highlights: Himachal LoP criticises CM for inviting back disqualified MLAs

LS elections: Sonia, Rahul among 40 star campaigners for Cong in Haryana

Kejriwal, his wife Sunita, Sisodia, Jain in AAP's list of star campaigners

LS Polls 2024: Congress, BJP step up campaigning; re-polling in 2 booths

LS polls: INDIA bloc a temporary arrangement, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

LS polls: Police make preparations for PM Modi's roadshow in Mumbai today

LS polls: Raebareli still Gandhi stronghold amid threat of Amethi redux

Lok sabha elections 2024: Over 21.4 million eligible to vote in Punjab

For workers at Manesar, even better conditions leave much to be desired

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiAmit ShahLok Sabha electionsElections in IndiaBJPElection campaignHimachal Pradesh

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story