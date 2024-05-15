LS polls: Police make preparations for PM Modi's roadshow in Mumbai today

Traffic police has made elaborate arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2.5 km campaign roadshow in Ghatkopar in eastern Mumbai on Wednesday, an official said.

The LBS road will remain closed for vehicles from Gandhi Nagar junction to Naupada junction, and the Mahul-Ghatkopar road will remain closed from Meghraj junction to RB Kadam junction from 2 pm to 10 pm, he said.



The vehicular traffic will be diverted to the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Andheri-Kurla Road, Saki Vihar Road, MIDC Central road, Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR), Sion Bandra Link Road and Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link road (JVLR), the official added.

