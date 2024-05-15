Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Police make preparations for PM Modi's roadshow in Mumbai today

LS polls: Police make preparations for PM Modi's roadshow in Mumbai today

The LBS road will remain closed for vehicles from Gandhi Nagar junction to Naupada junction

Modi,Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a road show for Lok Sabha elections. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 6:58 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Traffic police has made elaborate arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2.5 km campaign roadshow in Ghatkopar in eastern Mumbai on Wednesday, an official said.

The LBS road will remain closed for vehicles from Gandhi Nagar junction to Naupada junction, and the Mahul-Ghatkopar road will remain closed from Meghraj junction to RB Kadam junction from 2 pm to 10 pm, he said.

The vehicular traffic will be diverted to the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Andheri-Kurla Road, Saki Vihar Road, MIDC Central road, Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR), Sion Bandra Link Road and Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link road (JVLR), the official added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

PM Modi's Ghaziabad roadshow today: Traffic advisory lists roads to avoid

PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya, holds roadshow

LS polls: PM Modi holds roadshow in UP for Kanpur, Akbarpur candidates

Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi holds roadshow in Palakkad in bid to boost support

Lok Sabha polls: Ex-Telangana CM KCR to undertake roadshow from April 24

LS polls: Raebareli still Gandhi stronghold amid threat of Amethi redux

Lok sabha elections 2024: Over 21.4 million eligible to vote in Punjab

For workers at Manesar, even better conditions leave much to be desired

Lok Sabha elections: 20 million voters in Haryana eligible to vote

Lok Sabha elections: Panda prestige vs Biju legacy in Odisha's Kendrapara

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiLok Sabha electionsElections in IndiaBJPElection campaignMumbaiMumbai police

First Published: May 15 2024 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story