LS polls: 92 mn people eligible to cast vote for 48 seats in Maharashtra

A total of 92 million persons, including more than 50,000 centenarians, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, an increase of 3.4 million from 2019, according to a senior state Election Commission official.

The Lok Sabha polls for the 48 seats in Maharashtra will be held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.

According to Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam, there are 47,850,789 male and 44,174,722 female voters in the state as of March 15. The state has 5,559 transgender voters.

The number of voters has increased by 3,469,534 since 2019, he said.

There are 17,884,862 voters in the age group of 18 to 29 years.

Maharashtra has 1,315,166 eligible voters aged over 85 years, including 52,908 over 100.

The state has 97,325 polling centres, the official said.

The Lok Sabha polls in the country will be held in seven phases spread over 44 days starting April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday.

Announcing the poll schedule to elect the 543-member Lok Sabha, he said more than 970 million voters 497 million males and 471 million females are eligible to cast votes across 1.05 million polling booths in the country.