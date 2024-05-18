Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Rae Bareli should show UP, country path to progress, says Rahul

LS polls: Rae Bareli should show UP, country path to progress, says Rahul

Priyanka Gandhi also urged people to remain focussed on their aim for ensuring development and progress in their lives by using their vote as a weapon

Rahul Gandhi,rahul,congress leader
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the youth during the Nyay Manch programme, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Rae Bareli should once again show the path to progress and development to Uttar Pradesh and the country as it has been the ideological and political centre of the state in the past.

Sharing a video with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a post on X, he recollected memories of their childhood while passing through Rae Bareli, from where he is contesting on the Lok Sabha seat vacated by his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Rae Bareli has an important role in India's progress, in giving direction to the country. Rae Bareli has for years been Uttar Pradesh's political and ideological centre, and it was Rae Bareli that showed the path in the freedom struggle," he said in the over four-minute video.

"Today, the role of Rae Bareli should be one that first shows the path to Uttar Pradesh's progress and development and then Uttar Pradesh should once again show the path of progress and development to India," he also said.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi had contested from Amethi but lost to BJP's Smriti Irani. After representing Amethi from 2004 to 2019, he has shifted to Rae Bareli this time.

Taking a swipe at top BJP leaders, he said he has respected his family and shared good ties with all family members and does not allow politics to come in.

"When you do politics, if you do not respect your family and cannot maintain your relations in the family, you cannot keep ties outside (the family) too," he said.

"If you lie in your daily life, you will lie in politics," Gandhi said.

"While going to Rae Bareli, Priyanka and I also passed through the streets of (our) childhood for some time. There are so many sweet and sour memories, grandmother's wisdom, father's favourite jalebis, the cakes made by Priyanka, it seems like it all happened just yesterday," he also said in a post in Hindi on X.

"We have had a deep relationship with politics since childhood, but politics never came between our relationships," he added.

Priyanka Gandhi also urged people to remain focussed on their aim for ensuring development and progress in their lives by using their vote as a weapon.

"Do not get diverted at any level in this election. Remain focussed like Arjun and keep focussing on your target like Arjun's aim on the eyes of fish. You have to remain focussed the same way on your target and your development. Your vote is the biggest weapon in your hand. Use it effectively and this will change your future," she said in the video shared by Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: No startups in the country, claims Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to cover 650 km in six days in MP: Congress

SP chief Akhilesh joins Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra

Congress stands for rights of tribals over natural resources: Rahul Gandhi

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi reaches Nagaland with Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

LS elections 2024: Sixth schedule, employment key issues in Ladakh

LS polls: Security tightened ahead of rallies by PM Modi, Rahul in Delhi

LS polls: Modi's allegation of insult to UP 'cheap tactic' says Stalin

With PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi rallies in Delhi, check the routes to avoid

Indian cities struggle with labour shortage amid Lok Sabha elections

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaUttar PradeshUttar Pradesh governmentIndian National Congress

First Published: May 18 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story