With PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi rallies in Delhi, check the routes to avoid

The Delhi Police has implemented special traffic arrangements in the national capital ahead of two major political rallies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold his first campaign rally in North East Delhi, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in the Chandni Chowk constituency.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Traffic Police announced, “Traffic Advisory: Special traffic arrangements will be effective around Ram Lila Ground, Ashok Vihar Phase-IV on 18th May, 2024 from 2:00 PM onwards. Kindly follow the advisory."

The advisory urged commuters to avoid certain roads, including Chaudhari Gulab Singh Road, KC Goel Marg, Nahar Singh Marg, Satyawati College Road in Ashok Vihar, Swami Narayan Marg, and Nirankari Marg.

In another advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police stated, “Traffic Advisory: Special traffic arrangements will be effective around Yamuna Khadar area, Kartarpur (Shastri Park Pusta Road) on 18th May, 2024 from 2:00 PM onwards. Kindly follow the advisory."

Commuters were also advised to avoid Wazirabad Road, including Signature Bridge, and Pusta Road from Shastri Park to Khajuri Chowk.

“Since traffic will be closed on Pusta Road from Shastri Park to Khajuri Chowk on both carriageways from 2 PM onwards until the program concludes, commuters are advised to continue straight on Khajuri flyover towards Loni," the advisory added.

Security tightened for PM Modi’s Delhi rally

A robust four-layer security cordon will be in place, involving the Special Protection Group (SPG), the Delhi Police security wing, and local police, according to two officers familiar with the arrangements as reported by Hindustan Times.

Over 2,000 security and traffic personnel will be deployed in and around the venue to manage the crowd, control traffic, and prevent any incidents during the PM's rally.

All security measures, including venue and area scanning, have been completed. A final inspection involving sniffer dogs, bomb detection and disposal squads, and other relevant teams will occur on Saturday before the rally begins.

The internal security cordon for the PM will be formed by Special Protection Group commandos, while the Delhi Police's PM security wing officials will provide the second layer of security.

Reportedly, Delhi Police chief Sanjay Arora held a meeting with senior officers on Friday to review security arrangements across the national capital.