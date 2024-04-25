LS polls: Sena (UBT) manifesto focuses on 'reclaiming' Maharashtra's glory

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday released his party manifesto, a day before voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls, focusing on stopping the "loot" of Maharashtra, job creation and farm loan waiver.

Thackeray said the Sena (UBT), in association with the INDI Alliance government, will work to bring back the glory of Maharashtra.

Referring to the GIFT City in Gandhinagar, he said a financial centre, which he claimed was moved to Gujarat, will be built in Maharashtra, enabling employment opportunities in the state.

He said jobs will be created at the district level so that youth from the state won't have to migrate.

Thackeray said an industry-friendly atmosphere will be created in Maharashtra and environment-friendly projects will be encouraged in the state. His party has been opposing the Jaitapur nuclear power project, a refinery project in Barsu and the Vadhavan port all along the state's coast.



After Maha Vikas Aghadi was toppled through betrayal, the state government is running an agenda of looting Maharashtra, obviously with the blessings of the Centre. Maharashtra's businesses are being moved out of the state. This loot will be stopped after the INDI Alliance government comes to power, he said.

The manifesto said in the last eight years, the states got subordinate treatment and also proposed changes in the Goods and Service Tax. He said agricultural equipment and seeds will be made free of GST, adding that tax terrorism will be stopped.

For farmers, the former Maharashtra chief minister also promised a loan waiver. Through the INDIA' government, Thackeray said, they will not only waive farm loans but also revise the conditions concerning crop insurance.

He assured implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) recommended by the Swaminathan Committee report. Thackeray said warehouses and cold storages will be built to check the loss of perishable agricultural items.

He also proposed setting up a research centre under the Agriculture Ministry that can conduct surveys about the demand for crops across the country and the world. This can help guide farmers in growing crops that are in demand.

Thackeray emphasised on strengthening the health infrastructure in the country. He also said action will be taken against those using objectionable language against women.

Eight seats in Maharashtra will go to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Friday.