LS polls: Smriti Irani, Annamalai, Adhir Ranjan among big names who lost

Interestingly, Irani was dubbed a giant slayer in 2019 after she defeated Rahul Gandhi from the seat in the last general elections

File Image: Union Minister Smriti (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 7:20 AM IST
Congress' Amethi Lok Sabha candidate Kishori Lal Sharma has emerged as a giant slayer by defeating sitting BJP MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani by a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes.

Interestingly, Irani was dubbed a giant slayer in 2019 after she defeated Rahul Gandhi from the seat in the last general elections.

According to Election Commission data, while Sharma got 5,39,228 votes, Irani managed to get 3,72,032 votes.

In West Bengal's Baharampur seat, first-time contender Yusuf Pathan of the Trinammol Congress secured a comfortable victory over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Congress veteran's Baharampur bastion.

The former India cricketer beat the Congress' Leader in the 17th Lok Sabha and six-time MP by 85,022 votes.

In Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister and two-time MP from Kheri, Ajay Kumar Teni, lost to Samajwadi Party's (SP) Utkarsh Verma Madhur by 34,329 votes.

Another big upset in the state was the defeat of senior BJP leader and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi in the Sultanpur constituency against SP candidate Rambhual Nishad by 43,174 votes.

The BJP's Tamil Nadu president Annamalai Kuppusamy lost in Coimbatore against DMK's Ganapathy Rajkumar P by 1,18,068 votes.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by winning 240 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. However, it is a far cry from the 303 mark it had achieved last time.

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

