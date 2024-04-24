Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: War of words between Cong, BJP leaders intensifies in Kolhapur

LS polls: War of words between Cong, BJP leaders intensifies in Kolhapur

The election results will be announced on June 4 by the Election Commission of India

Jammu: School students with their faces and hands painted with words to encourage people to vote, pose for photographs ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 6:42 AM IST
Congress leader Satej Patil and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik engaged in a war of words in Kolhapur in western Maharashtra on Tuesday after Patil warned the opposition not to obstruct his party's workers while they campaigned.

If opponents created obstructions, he will confront them with a stick, Patil reportedly said.

Mahadik responded by asking whether Patil wanted start riots by using such language.

"I want to tell the opponents not to mess with us while we campaign. You do your campaign but do not try to mess with us," the Congress leader said.

Mahadik told reporters that nobody was obstructing people from other parties. "Using the language of stick, does he want to start riots here," the BJP MP asked, claiming that Patil was already sensing defeat of his party. In Kolhapur, Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj of Congress is pitted against Shiv Sena's current MP Sanjay Mandlik.

Topics :Rahul GandhiLok Sabha electionsBJPIndian National CongressLok Sabha

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

