Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Mamata skipped Ram temple event to not offend her vote bank: Shah

Mamata skipped Ram temple event to not offend her vote bank: Shah

Mamata Banerjee and the TMC leaders didn't attend the Ram Mandir consecration programme, as she was afraid that infiltrators, who are her party's vote bank, might get offended," he said

Shah also alleged that the TMC wanted to "protect the Sandeshkhali culprits", but the BJP will punish them.
Press Trust of India Memari (WB)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 2:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not attend the Ram temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya, as she was afraid of offending her infiltrator vote bank.

Shah, while addressing a rally at Memari in Purba Bardhaman district, said this Lok Sabha election is about deciding whether people want "parivar raj or Ram rajya" in the country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Mamata Banerjee and the TMC leaders didn't attend the Ram Mandir consecration programme, as she was afraid that infiltrators, who are her party's vote bank, might get offended," he said.

Shah also alleged that the TMC wanted to "protect the Sandeshkhali culprits", but the BJP will punish them.

"This election is also about deciding whether you want the nephew (TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee) as chief minister of Bengal or Narendra Modi as prime minister of India. Mamata Banerjee and her nephew can torture BJP workers as much as they want, but TMC's defeat is imminent," the home minister said.

Also Read

From the US to France: Here's how the world is celebrating Ram temple

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram mandir opening: IMD launches webpage for weather updates for Ayodhya

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Lok Sabha polls: Piyush Goyal files nomination from Mumbai North seat

Polling held in 191 LS seats so far indicate 3rd term for Modi govt: UP CM

Congress has tried to strangle Constitution since beginning: UP CM Yogi

PM Modi targets NCP leader Sharad Pawar on his work as agriculture minister

'Won't protect him': HD Kumaraswamy as JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahMamata BanerjeeLok Sabha electionsElections in IndiaRam temple

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story