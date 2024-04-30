'Won't protect him': HD Kumaraswamy as JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna faced suspension from the Janata Dal (Secular), commonly known as JD(S), on Tuesday amidst a controversy surrounding explicit videos allegedly showing him sexually assaulting multiple women.

Prajwal Revanna, who is the grandson of JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, also received a show cause notice from the party.

The video clips, allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna, surfaced on social media a day after Phase 2 of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The scandal revolves around hundreds of explicit videos reportedly filmed by the MP and widely circulated within the Hassan constituency.

Subsequently, a woman lodged a police complaint against Prajwal Revanna, accusing him of sexual assault and detailing multiple instances of abuse between 2019 and 2022.

The complainant, identified as Revanna's former house help, further alleged that Prajwal Revanna behaved rudely with her and also misbehaved with her daughter over a video call. Additionally, she claimed that Prajwal's father, HD Revanna, also sexually assaulted her when his wife was not at home.

What did HD Kumaraswamy, uncle of Prajwal Revanna say?

Reacting to the development, Prajwal Revanna's uncle, HD Kumaraswamy, stated that he will not protect anyone, including Prajwal Revanna, if found guilty. However, he distanced himself from the controversy, labeling it as a "personal matter" of Prajwal Revanna and criticised the Congress for exploiting the issue to tarnish the family's reputation.

In an interview with NDTV, Kumaraswamy also raised questions about the source of the video and promised action against those responsible. He emphasised the need to address the issue impartially, reiterating that he would not protect any individual involved.

"Not only as an uncle, but as a citizen, a common man, we have to move further. This is a shameful issue. I am not protecting any person. We have protested," said Kumaraswamy.

He further alleged that the scandal was orchestrated to discredit their family and undermine the JD(S) and BJP alliance, expressing scepticism about the Opposition's intentions in handling the matter.

"This issue they will not take any decision I know. These people have done this several times. Their only intention is to malign our family... finish the JD(S) and destroy the alliance between JD(S) and BJP," he said.