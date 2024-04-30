Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Polling held in 191 LS seats so far indicate 3rd term for Modi govt: UP CM

Polling held in 191 LS seats so far indicate 3rd term for Modi govt: UP CM

Elections are being held across the country in seven phases for the 543-seat Lok Sabha. Polling has been conducted in two phases on April 19 and 26, with the next phase scheduled on May 7

"I have come to give the guarantee of development without any discrimination," he added | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Baharampur (WB)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that polling held in the 191 Lok Sabha seats so far indicate another term for the Narendra Modi government, with 400 seats for the BJP-led NDA.

He claimed that Uttar Pradesh will "gift" all 80 constituencies in the northern state to Modi.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Polling held in 191 Lok Sabha seats so far indicate another term for the Modi government, with 400 seats for NDA," Adityanath said, while addressing an election rally in Baharampur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal in support of BJP candidate Nirmal Kumar Saha.

Elections are being held across the country in seven phases for the 543-seat Lok Sabha. Polling has been conducted in two phases on April 19 and 26, with the next phase scheduled on May 7.

Taking on the Trinamool Congress dispensation in West Bengal, Adityanath sought to assure that the perpetrators of crimes in Sandeshkhali or clashes between groups of people on Ram Navami celebrations in the state will be brought to book by BJP.

"Had such incidents taken place in Uttar Pradesh, I would have taught the perpetrators such a lesson that their next seven generations would not have dared to even think of doing any such thing," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister asserted.

"I have come to give the guarantee of development without any discrimination," he added.

Also Read

IND-ENG 3rd Test: Will Kohli play? Update on Siraj-Rahul's inclusion in XI

UP CM to visit Ayodhya today, hold meeting with Ram Temple trust officials

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 Playing 11: India make 3 changes in their XI

India vs England 3rd Test Playing 11: India makes four changes in its XI

India vs Australia 3rd T20 Playing 11: Ausssies make 4 changes, Indians 1

Congress has tried to strangle Constitution since beginning: UP CM Yogi

PM Modi targets NCP leader Sharad Pawar on his work as agriculture minister

'Won't protect him': HD Kumaraswamy as JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna

Why is PM nervous even in BJP bastions: Cong jabs Modi post Indore setback

LS polls: 16.68% turnout recorded in repolling in Outer Manipur till 9 am

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Yogi AdityanathLok Sabha electionsvoting

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story