Modi meets Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi ahead of third term PM candidacy bid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences here on Friday, before staking claim to form the government at the Centre for a third consecutive term.

Modi visited Advani soon after being chosen as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party, leader of the BJP parliamentary party and leader of the BJP in the Lok Sabha. After meeting Advani, he went to the residence of Joshi, a former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Modi was later scheduled to go to the Rashtrapati Bhawan to call on President Droupadi Murmu for staking claim to form the government.

While the BJP has got 240 seats, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has got 293 seats and enjoys majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha.