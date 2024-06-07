Narendra Modi to take oath as Prime Minister on June 9 at 6 pm. All details

Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on Sunday, June 9, at 6 pm. This announcement was made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pralhad Joshi ahead of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party meeting.

Initially, reports suggested that Modi would be sworn in on Saturday, June 8. However, the final decision was made during the NDA parliamentary party meeting held on Friday afternoon in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building. During the meeting, alliance leaders formally proposed Modi's name for the prime ministerial post.

Following the meeting, the NDA leaders will proceed to Rashtrapati Bhavan to stake their claim to form the government before President Droupadi Murmu.

Who is expected to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony?

The ceremony is expected to be attended by several world leaders, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Sources told News18 that the government has arranged accommodation for 7,000-8,000 guests for Modi's oath-taking ceremony on June 9.

According to a report by Indian Express, officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have confirmed the attendance of Maldives President Mohammad Muizzu, Vice President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and the head of state of Mauritius. These dignitaries will be accommodated in four prominent hotels in the national capital: Taj Palace, The Oberoi, The Leela Palace, and ITC Maurya.

In addition to global leaders, the ceremony will see attendance from various distinguished individuals from different fields, including lawyers, doctors, artists, cultural performers, and influencers. About 50 prominent religious leaders from various faiths have also been invited.

Furthermore, the event will include labourers working on the Central Vista project, staff from Railways working on the Vande Bharat and Metro trains, sanitation workers, transgenders, beneficiaries of Central government schemes, and Viksit Bharat ambassadors.

Participants of the Mann ki Baat programme, acknowledged by the Prime Minister, rat-hole miners from Uttarakhand, tribal women, and recipients of the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Shri awards have also been invited to witness Modi's swearing-in ceremony.