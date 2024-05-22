NCP (SP) candidate claims security breach in EVMs godown in Ahmednagar

NCP (SP) candidate from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat, Nilesh Lanke, on Wednesday claimed a person breached the three-tier security and tried to reach a godown where the EVMs were kept after polling in the constituency.

Lanke posted on X a CCTV grab while claiming the person tried tamper the close-circuit camera and reach the godown.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader raised questions over the security deployed there.

"A person easily breached the three-tier security around one of the godowns where EVMs are stored. He tried to tamper the CCTV cameras, but my colleagues intervened in time," he claimed in the post on X.

"If my colleagues can catch the person, I wonder how the three-tier security system could not stop the unidentified person. Does it mean the system itself is biased and trying to steal democracy? It looks like the administration is being a mere spectator," he alleged.

Lanke was pitted against BJP's Sujay Vikhe Patil in the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat.

Last week, the NCP alleged wrongdoing after CCTV cameras got turned off for 45 minutes at a godown where the EVMs from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency were stored in Pune district.

The election authorities, however, then clarified that a cable of the cameras had to be removed for a short period during some electrical work on the premises in the morning.

In Baramati, sitting MP Supriya Sule locked horns with her sister-in-law and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra.

Polling for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra was held in five phases from April 19 to May 20. Votes will be counted on June 4.