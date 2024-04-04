Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Nadda reviews BJP's poll readiness in five seats of western MP

LS polls: Nadda reviews BJP's poll readiness in five seats of western MP

In 2019, the BJP had won Indore, Dhar, Jhabua-Ratlam, Khandwa and Khargone seats. All five seats will go to polls on May 13

Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav welcomes BJP National President JP Nadda upon the latter's arrival in Jabalpur, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Indore
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 6:52 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda on Wednesday reviewed the party's preparations for Lok Sabha elections in five seats of western Madhya Pradesh where tribal and farmer voters play a decisive role.

Nadda reviewed poll preparedness for Indore, Dhar, Jhabua-Ratlam, Khandwa and Khargone at a party meeting here. About 150 office-bearers including state BJP general secretary Hitanand Sharma and Madhya Pradesh deputy chief minister and BJP 'cluster in-charge' Jagdish Dewda were present at the meeting which lasted for about two hours.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also met Nadda. "Nadda asked us to come out with all our strength to win the elections with a thumping majority," state cabinet minister Vijay Shah told reporters. Nadda also told BJP leaders at the cluster meeting how to take the Narendra Modi-led government's work among voters and remove shortcomings related to election preparedness, Shah said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Another state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that special emphasis was laid in the meeting on increasing direct contact with voters and beneficiaries of government schemes.

Nadda told them that workers must go among the public and discuss which party is in the interest of the country, Vijayvargiya said. Just holding rallies and processions (during elections) is not enough. Direct contact with voters changes the outcome of elections, the BJP president was quoted as saying.

In 2019, the BJP had won Indore, Dhar, Jhabua-Ratlam, Khandwa and Khargone seats. All five seats will go to polls on May 13.

Earlier in the day, Nadda visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujiain.

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

MP election LIVE: PM Modi addresses voters of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

BJP's decision to field MPs in Assembly polls a 'good move': Union Minister

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

Lok Sabha polls: 47 candidates file nomination for second phase in UP

BJD releases list of nominees for 27 assembly and 5 Lok Sabha seats

Village in Udupi decides to boycott elections overs poor civic facilities

ECI meets with States, UTs to ensure peaceful, inducement free elections

NOTA vote share declines in 2019 LS polls to 1.06% from 1.08% in 2014

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaLok SabhaLok Sabha electionsBJPBharatiya Janata PartyIndian National Congress

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 6:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story