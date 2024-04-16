Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Not found it correct to take step that could overlap legal process, says EC

Not found it correct to take step that could overlap legal process, says EC

Several political parties from the INDIA bloc had approached the poll panel, accusing the government of using probe agencies to target their leaders

Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amid allegations by opposition parties that the government was misusing probe agencies to target its leaders, the Election Commission on Tuesday asserted that while it remains committed to protecting level playing field and campaign entitlement of parties and candidates, it has not found it correct to take any step that could overlap or overrun the legal judicial process.

In a statement, the poll authority said it was guided by constitutional wisdom when presented with "live situations" involving political persons which have been under active consideration and orders of the courts based on criminal investigations.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"While the Commission remained unwaveringly committed to protection of level playing field and campaign entitlement of political parties and candidates, it has not found it correct to take any step that could overlap or overrun the legal judicial process.

Several political parties from the INDIA bloc had approached the poll panel, accusing the government of using probe agencies to target their leaders.

Folowing the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED in an alleged case of money laundering linked to the excise policy, the opposition had mounted renewed attack on the government for its alleged bid to silence the opposition in poll season.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

Liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against arrest

Another setback for Arvind Kejriwal as SC denies to hear his case today

Delhi HC denies Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest, CM to remain in jail

Kerala CM asks PM to do introspection about UP's development rankings

BJP believes in winning hearts; 'lotus' will bloom: Amit Shah to Kashmiris

PM should look in mirror first: WB CM on corruption allegations against TMC

Ahead of polls, Indo-Nepal border sealed, movement closed: U'khand CEO

BJP fields Abhijit Das Bobby against Mamata Banerjee's nephew: Details here

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaArvind KejriwalLok Sabha electionsOpposition partiesBJPEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story