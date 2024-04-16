Home / Politics / PM should look in mirror first: WB CM on corruption allegations against TMC

PM should look in mirror first: WB CM on corruption allegations against TMC

Banerjee called the BJP an anti-Bengali party, and alleged that it was planning to drive out" tribals, Dalits and OBCs in the "garb of NRC

Addressing an election rally at Moinaguri in Jalpaiguri district, Banerjee said it was the TMC which is fighting the BJP in the state, while the CPI(M) and Congress were working with it | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jalpaiguri
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 2:26 PM IST
Demanding a white paper on the investigations conducted by central teams in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that PM Narendra Modi who accuses her TMC of corruption should look in the mirror first.

Addressing an election rally at Moinaguri in Jalpaiguri district, Banerjee said it was the TMC which is fighting the BJP in the state, while the CPI(M) and Congress were working with it.

"BJP had sent 300 central teams to Bengal to investigate the allegations of corruption but they didn't find anything. Now, PM Modi needs to answer the people of Bengal, what happened to the MGNREGA funds? Poor people worked under the scheme but were not paid," she said, demanding a white paper into the investigations.

"The PM says TMC is a corrupt party. He should look in the mirror first. His party is filled with dacoits," she added.

Banerjee called the BJP an "anti-Bengali party", and alleged that it was "planning to drive out" tribals, Dalits and OBCs in the "garb of NRC".

"We won't allow NRC in Bengal," she asserted.

Upping the ante against the CPI(M) and Congress, she said, "Only TMC is fighting the BJP in Bengal, while the other two opposition parties are working with it. We are with the INDIA bloc at the national level, but in Bengal, TMC must win to save the country.

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeNarendra ModiLok Sabha electionsTMC

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

