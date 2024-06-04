Our guarantee to give special category status to Andhra Pradesh: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday said it is its guarantee that it will give special category status to Andhra Pradesh, as promised by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, if it comes to power.

The reiteration of Congress' promise made in its 2024 manifesto assumes significance amid reported efforts by the INDIA bloc to win over the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which was leading on 16 seats in Andhra Pradesh. The TDP is currently part of the BJP-led NDA.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "INDIA will finish the unfinished business of 2014: On Feb 14th 2014, Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh pledged special category status to the new state of Andhra Pradesh for 5 years. BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu countered by saying BJP if elected to power will extend it for 10 years. Two months later Narendra Modi, in the holy city of Tirupati, repeated the promise."





"For the past 10 years the outgoing Modi government did nothing," he said.

It, in fact, abolished the very policy of special category status to financially distressed states, the Congress leader said.

"The Indian National Congress has in its 2024 election manifesto pledged to declare special category status to Andhra Pradesh as promised by Dr Manmohan Singh. This is our guarantee," Ramesh said.

The NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Jana Sena is leading in 21 Lok Sabha and 139 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, including emerging victorious in 25 assembly segments.