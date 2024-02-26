Our third term will begin in June: Modi exudes confidence ahead of LS polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, exuded confidence on the return of his government to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and said that its third term will begin in June.

Modi made the remarks while virtually speaking at the launch of railway infrastructure projects worth around Rs 41,000 crores across the country.

"The third term of my government will begin in June. The scale and speed with which it has been working have surprised people," he said.

"Today's programme is symbolic of New India's work ethic. Now, India works with an unprecedented speed at an unprecedented scale. Parting ways with small aspirations, today's India has moved on to dreaming big and realising those dreams at the earliest," the PM said.

Among the launched projects, he laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The project is estimated to cost over Rs 19,000 crore, a government press release said.

Modi also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated and dedicated the nation to 1500 road bridges and underpasses.

Speaking about the Centre's infrastructure push, Modi said that India now dreams big and works day and night to fulfil its dreams.

"I want to tell youngsters that their dreams are my resolve. Your dreams and hard work and my resolve are a guarantee of Viksit Bharat," he said.

Several governors and chief ministers joined the programme held across the country. Meanwhile, Railways Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw thanked Modi for the projects, vowing to transform the industry.