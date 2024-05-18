Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / People of Bengal will avenge injustices done by BJP, says Mamata Banerjee

People of Bengal will avenge injustices done by BJP, says Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee in a post on her X handle said, 'It is a sin to block the funds earmarked for development of the poor but continue splurging money on spreading propaganda'

Mamata Banerjee,Mamata,Bengal CM
Nadia: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Ranaghat in Nadia district, Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the state will avenge the "injustice" of the BJP and the "anti-Bengalis will be washed away for sure."

Banerjee in a post on her X handle said, "It is a sin to block the funds earmarked for development of the poor but continue splurging money on spreading propaganda".

The TMC supremo had been vocal about alleged non-payment of Central dues to the state under various schemes like MNREGA (100 days work) and PM Awas Yojana (housing) for the last three years totalling more than Rs 1.65 trillion.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Bengal will avenge this injustice by the BJP", she said, adding "The people of Jhargram, Ghatal and Medinipur have given a clear message --the Bishorjon of Bangla-Birodhis is certain!".

Also Read

Central agencies asking TMC leaders to join BJP or face action: CM Mamata

CM Mamata Banerjee's health condition stable, doctors keeping close watch

Lawlessness prevailing in West Bengal under Mamata's rule: Rajnath Singh

NIA officials attacked villagers, not other way round, says CM Mamata

BJP threatening people to send ED, CBI to their homes: WB CM Mamata

LS polls: Maha CEO calls for initiatives to boost voter participation

LS polls: Rae Bareli should show UP, country path to progress, says Rahul

LS elections 2024: Sixth schedule, employment key issues in Ladakh

LS polls: Security tightened ahead of rallies by PM Modi, Rahul in Delhi

LS polls: Modi's allegation of insult to UP 'cheap tactic' says Stalin

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalWest Bengal Assembly pollsBJPBharatiya Janata PartyAll India Trinamool Congress

First Published: May 18 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story