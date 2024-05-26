Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / PM couldn't give Rs 9,000 cr for Himachal monsoon disaster, says Rahul

PM couldn't give Rs 9,000 cr for Himachal monsoon disaster, says Rahul

Rather than helping the hilly state, Modi made an attempt to steal the state's elected government, Gandhi said

Rahul Gandhi, rahul, congress leader
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting at Dilshad Garden for the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 2:11 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waived loans worth Rs 16 lakh-crore of 22 people in the last 10 years but could not give Rs 9,000 crore to deal with the disaster caused by monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh last year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday.

Rather than helping the hilly state, Modi made an attempt to "steal" the state's elected government, Gandhi said.

His statement came days after PM Modi alleged wrongful distribution of Central flood aids by the Congress government in the state and promised action.

Addressing an election rally at Nahan in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district in support of Congress candidate from Shimla (SC) Parliamentary constituency Vinod Sultanpuri, he said Modi handed over all storage facilities to one person to control the prices of apple.

The share prices of Adani-owned companies rise whenever Narendra Modi is sworn in, Gandhi claimed.

In his speech, Gandhi promised Minimum Support Price on crops and farm loan-waiver if his party comes to power in the Centre.

He said poor families would get Rs 1 lakh every years till they are brought above poverty line. The former Congress president also promised to fill 30 lakh vacancies in government departments to provide jobs to the unemployed youths in the country.

He claimed BJP leaders attacking the Constitution by saying they would abolish it

He appealed to Congress workers to make effort to ensure the victory of party candidates in all four Lok Sabha seats to thwart the attempts of the BJP leaders to "attack" the Constitution of India.

"My sister lives here in Shimla and Rahul and Priyanka are your soldiers at Delhi," he asserted.

He also said media has lost its credibility.

He said if the Congress comes to power it will give one year assured jobs to youths completing graduation under the 'Pehli Naukri Pakki Adhikar' programme.

First Published: May 26 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

