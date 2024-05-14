Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / PM Modi attacks Cong, says they are plotting to send Ram Lala to tent again

PM Modi attacks Cong, says they are plotting to send Ram Lala to tent again

Alleging that the JMM, Congress and INDIA bloc have become the biggest model of corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics, Modi said he has resolved to free India from these vices

Modi,Narendra Modi
The old idol of Ram Lala was kept in a tent-like structure after the Babri Masjid was demolished. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Giridih (Jharkhand)
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the Congress, accusing it of indulging in "shameful" politics and plotting to send "Ram Lala to tent" again.

Alleging that the JMM, Congress and INDIA bloc have become the biggest model of corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics, Modi said he has resolved to free India from these vices.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Addressing a public meeting at Jharkhand's Giridih, the prime minister said, "Shameful statements are being issued by Congress leaders over Ram temple. Their leaders are plotting to send Ram Lala to the tent once again, and talk against the Supreme Court judgement."

The old idol of Ram Lala was kept in a tent-like structure after the Babri Masjid was demolished.

They want to lock the premises again, he claimed and urged people to oust such "corrupt" forces.

Modi said, "Congress forced the nation to Naxalism, whereas BJP contained Naxal violence in the country."

He also promised that during his third term as the prime minister, he would wipe out "Naxalism and terrorism" from the face of the country.

Modi alleged that the JMM-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand has been patronising infiltrators in the state.

He said his topmost priority would be giving priority to deprived people.

The prime minister also said that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir is one of the biggest steps in the interest of the nation and he is happy that the people there could celebrate the festival of democracy on Monday after decades.

The Srinagar constituency witnessed voting on Monday in the first Lok Sabha election in the Valley since the scrapping of Article 370.

Also Read

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Ram temple: What is Pran Pratishtha? How is it done? All details here

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram Mandir Highlights: Ram Lalla darshan for general public from Jan 23

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

PM Modi declares Rs 3.02 cr of assets in poll affidavit, has no house, car

Will carve separate state of Bundelkhand if we come to power, says Mayawati

LS polls: 49 drones recovered along India-Pak border since MCC enforcement

Rangeela, viral for Modi's mimicry, says nomination bid denied in Varanasi

Haryana: BJP, JJP face dissent as candidates campaign under police cover

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiCongress

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story