Rangeela, viral for Modi's mimicry, says nomination bid denied in Varanasi

Comedian Shyam Rangeela on Tuesday alleged that he is not being allowed to file his nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term. Rangeela, who became an internet sensation in 2017 for his viral mimicry of Modi, claimed that the authorities are only accepting the nominations that “they want to.”

"This is murder of democracy," said Rangeela.

“Even if the Election Commission takes the nominations of all the candidates who have come to Varanasi and cancels some, I guarantee that 500 people will still be seen contesting the elections here! But here, nominations are being taken only of those whose nominations they want to take. If our nomination is not done even after so many complaints then it is a matter of concern,” Rangeela said on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) earlier today.

What is Shyam Rangeela’s complaint

The comedian seeks to contest the election in Varanasi as an independent candidate. He alleged that his nomination is being obstructed citing "lack" of sufficient nominators, a requirement that Rangeela said "he meets."

“For the information of the countrymen, we should know that we have ten proposers but their information is given to the Election Commission only after receiving the nomination form and while filling it and submitting it, but here they are asking for this information from us even before submitting the form, why? What is their further intention by getting the information of our proposers before the form, contrary to the rules? Why should we go against the rules of the Election Commission?” he said in an earlier post on X on May 10.

Rule book for independent candidates

According to the Election Commission’s rules, 10 proposers are required to sign the nomination paper in case of an independent candidate in the Lok Sabha polls.

Rangeela said on X on Tuesday that he is waiting outside the office of Varanasi District Magistrate, prepared with all the documents to file his nomination. Today is the last day to file nominations for the final phase of the polls.

PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi

If his nomination is accepted, Rangeela would be one of the two dozen candidates aiming to oust Modi from Varanasi in elections. Modi, who is the incumbent MP from the constituency since 2014, filed his nomination papers earlier on Tuesday.

Accompanied by several high-profile leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies, Modi submitted his documents at the district magistrate's office, aiming for a third term from the seat.

Varanasi goes to polling on June 1, with the results of the Lok Sabha elections expected on June 4.