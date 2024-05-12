Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / PM Modi's roadshow will enthuse party workers in Bihar: Dy CM Chaudhary

PM Modi's roadshow will enthuse party workers in Bihar: Dy CM Chaudhary

The Bihar DyCM, said, Our PM thinks for the overall development of the country and also for the welfare of the general public, including weaker sections of the society

Samrat Choudhary
Image: X@samrat4bjp
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 1:23 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bihar BJP President and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Patna on Sunday will enthuse party workers and motivate them to ensure victory of NDA nominees in all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Talking to PTI on Sunday, Chaudhary said, "People of Patna are fully prepared to give a grand welcome to Modi Ji. It will be the first roadshow in Patna by any PM. This roadshow will certainly enthuse party workers and motivate them to ensure victory to NDA nominees in all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state."

The Bihar DyCM, said, "Our PM thinks for the overall development of the country and also for the welfare of the general public, including weaker sections of the society. The NDA government under the leadership of Modi Ji has launched several welfare schemes for the poor and weaker sections of the society. PM does not think for himself. He is a 'fakir' and will always remain a fakir."

Meanwhile, foolproof security arrangements are in place across the city for the PM's roadshow. There will be a complete ban on flying drones in any locality and plying of vehicles will remain suspended on the roadshow route, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patna, Rajeev Mishra told PTI.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The roadshow will commence at the Income Tax office roundabout, situated a few hundred metres from the state BJP headquarters, and conclude at Udyog Bhavan in the vicinity of Gandhi Maidan, passing through crowded localities like Fraser Road, Exhibition Road, Kadam Kuan and Sahitya Sammelan.

Barricades have been erected on both sides of the road along the route and commercial establishments, which are aplenty in the area, are likely to remain closed. The SSP said forces would be deployed on rooftops of many buildings to keep a tight vigil.

After the roadshow, the prime minister is scheduled to retire for the night at the Raj Bhavan. On Monday, he is scheduled to visit Takht Harmandir, the famous Sikh shrine situated in the old city area, where Guru Gobind Singh was born and spent his childhood.

Also Read

BJP's Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha likely to be made deputy CMs in Bihar

Bihar floor test: Nitish Kumar confident of winning with NDA. Top updates

Bihar Board 12th Result: BSEB 12th result is expected to be out before Holi

Newly formed Nitish Kumar-led govt holds its first cabinet meeting in Patna

UP CM Adityanath congratulates Nitish Kumar for taking oath as Bihar CM

TMC threatening women in Sandeshkhali to protect culprits, says PM Modi

LS polls: 'Black days' ahead if Modi govt is not defeated, claims Uddhav

Andhra Pradesh set to go for 25 LS seats, Assembly polls in single phase

Lok Sabha polls 2024: UP gears up for fourth phase in 13 constituencies

LS polls: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Bihar today during his 2-day visit

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiLok Sabha electionsElections in IndiaBiharElection newsBJP

First Published: May 12 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story