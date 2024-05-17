PM Modi slams 'Maoist economics' of INDIA bloc; Opposition counters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls as "Maoist", which he warned will put a break on the country's economic growth and lead it to bankruptcy if implemented.

The BJP's star campaigner claimed that the Congress, if elected to power at the Centre, will take away gold from temples and 'mangalsutra' (gold chains) of women, and also impose a 50 per cent cent inheritance tax.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Addressing his final rally in Maharashtra for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls at Mumbai's Shivaji Park in support of Shiv Sena-BJP candidates, Modi lashed out at the Congress over its election manifesto.

"The Congress is fighting a battle for its survival and can go to any extent (to save itself). Its Maoist manifesto is eyeing gold from temples and 'mangalsutra' of women. The Maoist manifesto will put a break on economic growth and lead the country to bankruptcy," he said.

"It (the Congress) also plans a 50 per cent inheritance tax... the party is planning an X-ray of your property and handing it over to their vote-bank which speaks of vote Jihad," Modi opined.





ALSO READ: PM Modi was asked why he doesn't hold press conferences. His answer The PM had earlier said the Congress poll document had Muslim League imprint.

Modi said he has his ten years of report card on his government and 25 years of roadmap ahead.

The BJP stalwart said construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and removal of Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, were considered impossible tasks in the country, but they have now become a reality.

"But they were made possible because of the power of your single vote," he told the large gathering.

Modi asked the people of Mumbai to remember terror strikes and serial bomb blasts that rocked the metropolis in the past and the change in the situation after 2014 when they go out to vote on May 20.

"In the last ten years, they (Mumbaikars) have been feeling safe and secure," the PM added.

In another rally attended by members of the Opposition bloc, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that if the BJP won the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, it will put NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray behind bars.

Speaking at a campaign rally at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had him arrested because he was working to provide high-class education to the poor and building a better healthcare system in the national capital.

"I am not seeking votes for myself, but begging you to save the country," the Aam Aadmi Party leader said.

"The BJP will not win, but if it wins on June 4, it will put Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray in jail," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi chief minister who suffers from diabetes also alleged that the BJP-led Union government tried to stop his medication for 15 days when he was in jail.

Kejriwal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged excise policy scam, was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court.

The rally was in support of NCP (SP) candidate Suresh Mhatre who is taking on Union minister Kapil Patil in the constituency.

The Opposition also held a rally in Mumbai later in the day.