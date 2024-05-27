Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / INDIA bloc leaders to meet on June 1 to assess LS poll performance

INDIA bloc leaders to meet on June 1 to assess LS poll performance

INDIA alliance, Opposition parties, Congress, Rahul Gandhi
INDIA alliance (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Top leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are likely to meet on June 1 to assess their performance in the Lok Sabha elections and chalk out their strategy ahead of the results.

Sources said the proposed meeting will be convened in Delhi on the afternoon of June 1 when the last phase of polling will be underway.

The opposition leaders will discuss their strategy ahead of the June 4 results and assess their performance in the seven-phase elections, the sources said.

The opposition alliance has been claiming that it would be able to stop the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from returning to power at the Centre and cobble together a government of its own.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has convened the meeting, the sources said.

The ruling alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also claimed that it would form the government at the Centre for the third successive time after these elections.

Twenty-eight opposition parties came together to form the INDIA bloc. However, some parties such as Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal later switched over to the NDA.

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsElections in IndiaElection newsElection campaignOpposition parties

First Published: May 27 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

