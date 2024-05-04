Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / PM Narendra Modi a shahanshaah, cut off from public, says Priyanka Gandhi

PM Narendra Modi a shahanshaah, cut off from public, says Priyanka Gandhi

If you understand politics today, the biggest thing that Modi has done in the last 10 years is to weaken the rights of the public, she said

Morena: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during an election campaign rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lakhani (Guj)
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 3:08 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a shahanshaah' (king of king) who lives in a palace but is cut off from the public, responding to the PM's shehzada' jibe for her brother Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress general secretary was addressing a public rally at Lakhani in Gujarat's Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency to canvass for her party candidate Geniben Thakor.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He calls my brother shehzada'. I would like to tell him that this shehzada walked for 4,000 kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to listen to your (people's) problems, met my brothers and sisters, farmers and labourers and asked how we can resolve their problems, she said.

Addressing a rally in Gujarat on Thursday, PM Modi had targeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, saying Pakistan was eager to make the shehzada' of the grand old party India's next PM as the country's enemies want a weak government at the helm.

On the other hand is your shahanshah', Narendra Modiji. He lives in a palace. Have you ever seen him on TV? Clean clothes with not a single speck of dust, not a single stray hair strand. How will he ever understand your hard work, your farming? How will he understand your problems, that you are overburdened with inflation? she said.

The Congress leader also said that the BJP wants to change the Constitution, and reduce and weaken the rights given to the people through the statute book.

If you understand politics today, the biggest thing that Modi has done in the last 10 years is to weaken the rights of the public, she said.

In Banaskantha, which will go to polls in the third phase on May 7, the BJP has nominated Rekha Chaudhary, an engineering college professor and first-timer, against Congress' Thakor.

Also Read

Unemployment rate highest in country under Modi govt: Priyanka Gandhi

Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: History, importance, celebrations, wishes

Priyanka Gandhi accuses BJP, PM of diverting attention from real issues

Priyanka questions PM's claim about voters rejecting INDIA bloc in phase 1

Lone seat vacant on Nadda's term expiry can go to Sonia or Priyanka: Cong

Those indulged in corruption will face action in next five years: PM Modi

CM Adityanath attacks Cong manifesto, rakes up 'jizya', cow slaughter

Shah mocks Rahul for contesting 2 LS seats, says he will lose Rae Bareli

Over 20% candidates in 4th phase polls declare criminal cases: ADR report

Modi trying to create fear among Hindus to remain in power: Farooq Abdullah

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiPriyanka GandhiBJPIndian National CongressLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha

First Published: May 04 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story