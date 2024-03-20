Poll calendar: Election 2024 date sheet for most populous urban centres

Some of Delhi's neighbouring cities, such as Faridabad and Gurugram, both in Haryana, will vote on May 25. However, Noida and Ghaziabad, both located in Uttar Pradesh, will vote in the second phase on April 26. Cities in Tamil Nadu and Kerala will vote on April 19 as both the states are slated for a single-phase election.
Andhra Pradesh, which will also hold its Assembly elections simultaneously with the LS polls, and Telangana will go to polls in a single phase on May 13.