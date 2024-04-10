Postal ballots stamp their voice: Lok Sabha election's phase 1 voting on

The number of postal ballots cast has been rising in recent Lok Sabha (LS) elections.

The latest state elections show a higher share of postal ballots, according to an analysis of Election Commission of India data.

The proportion of postal votes polled in the general elections has gradually risen since 2009, when fewer than 1 million postal votes were cast. The share at the time was 0.2 per cent.

Close to 3 million voters cast their ballots by post in the 2019 LS elections, which accounted for 0.5 per cent of the total votes polled.