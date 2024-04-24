Priyanka Gandhi accuses BJP, PM of diverting attention from real issues

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged on Wednesday the prices of essential commodities are rising under BJP rule, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party are diverting attention from real issues even during the election campaign.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP and the Prime Minister at a corner meeting in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency where her brother Rahul Gandhi is seeking re-election, she said the BJP government led by Modi failed to address issues like price rise and unemployment.

She said the Lok Sabha election is an opportunity to "protect democracy and the Constitution of India."



Priyanka alleged the prices of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities have risen "exponentially" in the last 10 years of BJP rule. Similarly, she stated the unemployment rate has increased.

However, she alleged the Prime Minister and BJP leaders will not address these problems.

"They will not speak about development; they will not speak about real issues," the Congress leader alleged and accused the Prime Minister and BJP leaders of bringing up new issues irrelevant to the lives of the people.