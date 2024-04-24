Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Delhi BJP protests near Cong HQ, accuses Rahul of 'disintegrating' India

Delhi BJP protests near Cong HQ, accuses Rahul of 'disintegrating' India

The BJP also said that the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls was an "insult" to the culture of the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 1:39 PM IST
The Delhi BJP on Wednesday staged a protest near the Congress party headquarters here, claiming that Rahul Gandhi was indulging in politics to disintegrate India.

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the BJP including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have launched a frontal attack on the Congress alleging its manifesto smacks of appeasement and that if it came to power, it would redistribute people's wealth and also give reservations to Muslims from the quotas for SC, ST and OBC communities.

Senior BJP leaders, including national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Delhi state president Virendra Sachdeva, and Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey, took part in the protest.

Chugh said the manifesto of the Congress "conspired" to "snatch away" property and jewellery of women and give it to the minorities.

He alleged the Congress manifesto was an "insult" to the culture of the country and that Gandhi was indulging in politics to disintegrate India.

"The manifesto of Congress is full of appeasement and it will weaken the country," Sachdeva said.

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

