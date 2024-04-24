Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Electoral bonds: Plea in SC seeks SIT probe into alleged quid pro quo

Electoral bonds: Plea in SC seeks SIT probe into alleged quid pro quo

A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court had on February 15 scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme of anonymous political funding

Supreme Court
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 1:11 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe by an special investigation team (SIT) into the alleged instances of "apparent quid pro quo" between political parties, corporates and officials of investigating agencies in donations via electoral bonds.

A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court had on February 15 scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme of anonymous political funding.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Following a Supreme Court directive, the State Bank of India, which was the authorised seller of electoral bonds, had shared the data with the Election Commission, which later made the data public.

The electoral bonds scheme, which was notified by the government on January 2, 2018, was pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of its efforts to bring transparency in political funding.

The plea, filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan, has sought a direction to the authorities to investigate the source of funding of "shell companies and loss-making companies to various political parties, as has been disclosed through the electoral bonds data.

It has also sought a direction to the authorities to recover the amounts from political parties as donated by companies to them as part of "quid pro quo arrangements where these are found to be proceeds of crime".

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

Electoral Bond Scheme: Rs 16,518 crore collected till date, Centre told LS

SC strikes down electoral bond scheme as 'unconstitutional', against rights

LG unveils Gram Pro laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors: Details here

Cong wants to implement religion-based quota to preserve vote bank: PM Modi

Group of suspected Maoists in Wayanad call for boycott of LS polls

Supreme Court questions ECI on five technical aspects of EVM-VVPAT case

PM waived off loans worth Rs 16 trn of his billionaire friends, says Rahul

Do not make inflammatory remarks during campaign: Poll officials in Latur

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Electoral BondD Y ChandrachudElection Commission of IndiaSupreme Court

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story