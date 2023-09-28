Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Rahul Gandhi meets carpenters, builds furniture in Delhi's Kirti Nagar

Rahul Gandhi meets carpenters, builds furniture in Delhi's Kirti Nagar

After porters in Anand Vihar and passengers on a train in Chhattisgarh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with carpenters in Asia's largest furniture market

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi at Kirti Nagar furniture market in Delhi (Photo: Twitter)

Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 5:39 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Kirti Nagar in Delhi on Thursday to engage with local carpenters in one of Asia's largest furniture markets.
 
Gandhi conversed with the workers during his visit, listened to their concerns and discussed their skills. Photos of Gandhi learning the trade and engaging in carpentry were shared by both the leader and his party through their official X (formerly Twitter) handles.
 
In his post, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Today I went to Asia's largest furniture market located in Kirti Nagar, Delhi, and met with the carpenter brothers. Apart from being hard workers, they are also remarkable artists – experts in carving strength and beauty. We talked extensively, learned a bit about their skills, and I tried to learn a little as well."
 
The official page of the Congress party shared additional photos from the market, captioning them, "'Bharat Jodo Yatra' continues..."
— Congress (@INCIndia) September 28, 2023
This event is one in a series of similar engagements by the Congress leader. On September 21, he met with porters at Anand Vihar station in Delhi and conversed with passengers on a train from Bilaspur to Raipur during his visit to Chhattisgarh.
 
The Congress party initiated the Bharat Jodo Yatra from September 7, 2022, to January 30, 2023. The campaign aimed to showcase the party's influence and strength against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Spanning 136 days, the march covered 4,081 kilometres across 12 states and two Union territories, touching 75 districts and 76 Lok Sabha constituencies.
 
During the yatra, Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, conducted over 100 street-corner meetings and held 13 press conferences. He also had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.
 
The Congress party mentioned that Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 is "under consideration," with some Congress Working Committee members suggesting that it commence from the eastern part of the country and extend to the west.
 
As key election dates approach, the party has not yet made any final announcements but continues to reference the initiative during public events. State assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram are scheduled for later this year, with Lok Sabha elections to follow in 2024.
 

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 5:39 PM IST

