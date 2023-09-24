BJP cannot win more than 7 Lok Sabha seats in Assam this time: AIUDF

Political parties of the country are gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not register a victory on more than 7 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam this time.

"BJP wouldn't able to win more than 7 seats in Assam in upcoming Lok Sabha polls," Jeherul Islam Badshah, spokesperson of AIUDF said.

Earlier, Assam BJP and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that BJP and its ally parties will win at least 12 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam this time.

On the other hand, the AIUDF leader said that his party will contest three Lok Sabha seats this time - Nagaon, Dhubri and Karimganj.

"Our party is now focusing on these three seats and we are very much hopeful that, we will able to win all three seats. Earlier also, AIUDF won three Lok Sabha seats in Assam," Jeherul Islam Badshah said.

Talking about the Opposition bloc- INDIA, the AIUDF leader said, "Our party chief Badruddin Ajmal already declared that AIUDF will unconditionally support INDIA."

"Our party is yet to be a part of INDIA. But, we are hopeful that, AIUDF will become the biggest party which will give maximum seats to INDIA from outside to form the next government at centre," the AIUDF leader said.