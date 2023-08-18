Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi in 2024 LS elections, says state chief

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest from the Amethi constituency in next year's Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said on Friday.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi lost the Amethi seat at the hands of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani by around 55,000 votes.

Gandhi contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Amethi and Wayanad Lok Sabha constituencies and became the MP from Wayanad after his defeat in Amethi.

Amethi Lok Sabha constituency was a Gandhi family pocket-borough, from where Rahul Gandhi had been contesting elections since 2004 when Sonia Gandhi vacated the seat.

After the defeat, Gandhi said that his defeat is due to the local leaders staying away from the people.

Priyanka Gandhi likely to contest from Varanasi

Rai said that party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra might contest from Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Even in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it was speculated that Priyanka might contest from Varanasi, but Congress fielded Rai from the seat. Even in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Rai contested from Varanasi and lost to PM Modi.

Rai's statement came days after Priyanka's husband, Robert Vadra, had dropped hints of the possibility of her entering electoral politics.

Vadra said, "She (Priyanka) should be in Lok Sabha for sure. She has all the qualifications for it. She would be very good in the Parliament and she deserves to be there. I hope that the Congress party accepts and plans better for her."