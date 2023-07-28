INDIA alliance plans visit to Manipur to assess situation first-hand

The Opposition alliance INDIA will be visiting Manipur on July 29 and 30 to assess the violence that has encompassed the northeastern state since May 3, according to a report by Times of India.

The delegation will be visiting different communities engulfed in the ethnic violence, in both the valley and hill region, as well as some relief camps.

Among the delegation will be Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Gaurav Gogoi, Janata Dal (United)'s Lalan Singh, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Aam Aadmi Party's Sushil Gupta, Trinamool Congress' Sushmita Dev, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Mahua Maji and Nationalist Congress Party's Mohammed Faizal.

Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi reportedly called for an inquiry under a retired Supreme Court (SC) judge into the violence in the state, ahead of the visit.

Gagoi told reporters, "The BJP wants to give the picture that everything is fine in Manipur but it is not so. INDIA MPs will go to Manipur and find out the truth and will put forward that truth before Parliament."

Trinamool Congress' Dev added, "The government has failed, so we want to go there and see what solution can be found."

Another member of the delegation, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader Premchandran stated that the aim of the visit was to assess the situation first-hand and see if there are solutions and recommendations that the group can provide the government and Parliament.

The Opposition had earlier planned to send chief ministers as part of the delegation but this would have led to logistical issues and the idea was subsequently dropped. Moreover, the alliance stated that their attempts to visit the state had been denied until now due to the deteriorating situation in the region.

The Opposition has also been demanding an official statement from the prime minister in Parliament regarding the ethnic violence that has claimed around 200 lives.