SC order on EVM-VVPAT verification case likely today: All you need to know

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday (April 24), is set to issue directives regarding petitions advocating for a 100 per cent verification of votes registered in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) alongside the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips.

The petitions are scheduled for discussion in the Supreme Court under the category of "For Directions", according to the causelist. A Bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had previously reserved judgment on April 18 following a two-day hearing.

What is the EVM-VVPAT verification case?

One of the petitioners, the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), has requested a reversal of the Election Commission's 2017 decision to replace the transparent glass on VVPAT machines with an opaque one, allowing voters to view the slip only when the light is on for seven seconds.

The ADR also advocates matching the count in EVMs with votes recorded as cast and ensuring that voters can verify through the VVPAT slip that their vote has been accurately tallied.

During the extensive hearing last week, the Supreme Court cautioned petitioners who called for a return to ballot papers not to doubt the effectiveness of EVMs and to acknowledge the election commission's efforts.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna remarked, "We are in our 60s. We all know what happened when there were ballot papers, you may have, but we have not forgotten."

The Bench extensively engaged with senior deputy election commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas for nearly an hour to comprehend the functioning of EVMs and emphasised to advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGO, that voter satisfaction and trust are vital in the electoral process.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the Election Commission of India, argued that EVMs are standalone machines and are not susceptible to tampering, although the possibility of human error cannot be dismissed.

On April 16, the Supreme Court criticised the criticism of EVMs and calls for a return to ballot papers, stressing that the electoral process in India is a monumental task and efforts should not be made to undermine the system.

What are VVPAT slips?

VVPAT slips are an integral part of the EVMs used in elections. It provides a physical paper trail for voters to verify that their vote has been correctly recorded by the EVM. It ensures transparency and accountability in the electoral process by allowing voters to verify their vote before casting it finally.

The VVPAT produces a paper slip that permits the voter to confirm the accuracy of their vote on the EVM. This slip displays the name and symbol of the party chosen by the voter.

Additionally, the machine features a transparent window through which the voter can observe the printed slip. Subsequently, the slip is securely deposited into a sealed compartment within the machine. However, in the event of a dispute, this sealed box can be opened for further examination.

What are EVMs, and how do they work?

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are used to record and tally votes during elections. They consist of two units - a control unit and a balloting unit. The balloting unit displays the names and symbols of candidates. When a voter enters the voting compartment, they press the button corresponding to their chosen candidate. This registers their vote electronically within the machine's memory.

After polling, the EVMs are sealed and transported to a counting centre. On the counting day, the votes recorded in each EVM's memory are tallied by connecting the control unit to a computer. EVMs have security measures like tamper detection, unique IDs, and strict handling protocols to prevent tampering or rigging. The use of EVMs aims to ensure faster and more accurate vote counting while reducing the possibility of human errors or manipulation.