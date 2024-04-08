Situation in Vidarbha favourable, PM's meet will ensure big win: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the situation in Vidarbha is favourable for Mahayuti and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting later in the day will turn this favorability into a big win for the alliance.

Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis said that the seat-sharing talks about a few seats were remaining now, and these constituencies will go to polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

There is a lot of enthusiasm in Vidarbha ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Chandrapur, he said.

"The situation in Vidarbha is favourable for Mahayuti and the BJP. But with Modiji's meeting, this favourability will increase and result in a big win," Fadnavis said.

The Mahayuti' (grand alliance) comprises the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Ajit Pawar-headed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi last month, indicating that the BJP is looking to ally with him for the polls to boost its alliance in the western state.

"The BJP has had some discussions with the MNS lately. The MNS and BJP are getting close since the former took up the Hindutva agenda," Fadnavis said.

"I believe that Raj Thackeray and MNS will support Mahayuti and Modiji. It is his party and he has to make a decision. I certainly expect him to support Modiji this time," Fadnavis said.

Asked about veteran leader Eknath Khadse's return to the fold, Fadnavis said, "There is no reason to oppose anyone joining the BJP and expressing belief in Modiji. However, the party has not officially conveyed it to us. He will be welcomed when the party informs us about it.