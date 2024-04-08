Smriti Irani accuses Rahul Gandhi of taking PFI support in Wayanad

Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani Monday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken the support of the banned Popular Front of India to contest the Lok Sabha election from Kerala's Wayanad seat.

Referring to Gandhi, who represented Amethi in the Lok Sabha earlier, the BJP leader said the people of the constituency tolerated an MP for 15 years who did nothing for them. Irani is seeking a re-election from the seat.

"We have received information that Rahul Gandhi took the support of the terrorist organisation PFI to contest the elections in Wayanad," she said.

Irani also claimed that according to a charge sheet filed against the PFI, the outfit has listed the number of Hindus to be killed in every district.

"Rahul Gandhi should tell the people of Amethi why he is contesting the Wayanad election with the help of such an organisation," Irani told reporters.

"I was in Wayanad a few days ago and I came to know that Rahul Gandhi has declared Wayanad as his family. It is said that people change colours. For the first time, it was seen that people change their families also," she added.

Irani was later scheduled to participate in various programmes organised in the Salon Assembly segment of the Amethi parliamentary constituency.

Continuing his attack against Gandhi, the BJP leader said, "Yesterday a Congress leader announced in Wayanad that Rahul Gandhi chose the seat as he feels that the people of Wayanad are more loyal. What about the loyalty of Amethi who tolerated an MP for 15 years who did nothing for them?"



"We all know that out of the 15 years, there was Soniaji's government at the Centre for 10 years and the SP's government in the state. Rahul Gandhi did nothing for Amethi.

"Now again the Modi government is being formed and there is a Yogi government in the state, what will Rahul Gandhi be able to do now?" Irani, who had caused a major upset in the 2019 general election by defeating Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, asked.

"BJP workers know that the Gandhi family will come to contest from Amethi. The question is that Narendra Modi sends rations to 19 lakh citizens in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency but the Gandhi family opposes Narendra Modi. What is the message of the Gandhi family to the 19 lakh people who receive government rations," she asked.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi provides Rs 6,000 annually to 4,20,000 farmers in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency who have so far received a total of Rs 977 crore -- what will the Gandhi family say," Irani added.

On the Congress yet to declare its candidates for the Raebareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats, Irani said, "I know and many Congress leaders have made it public that there is internal strife in the Congress. There is a camp in the Congress which wants Rahul Gandhi to be relieved from leadership and a woman leader be given the command of the Congress."



"I want to assure that camp that you will see Rahul Gandhi losing again in Amethi and you can stake your claim for the leadership of the Congress," the BJP leader said.



"Amethi will fight for its honour against Rahul Gandhi, Amethi will fight for its protection against Rahul Gandhi, who abandoned Amethi... The one who abandoned Amethi will not be able to flourish in Amethi," she said.

On former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra expressing interest in contesting from Amethi, Irani said there is internal discord in the Congress. "It is Congress versus Congress going on in that party," she added.

On senior opposition leaders paying tributes to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died recently, Irani said it was no surprise given that leaders like Rahul Gandhi were taking the support of a terror organisation to contest his election.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) as an "unlawful association" under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Polling in Amethi is slated for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 20.