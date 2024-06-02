Statsguru: After a long LS poll campaign, results will be declared on Tue

After a long general election campaign, results will be declared on Tuesday. There was considerable enthusiasm among political parties, with a record 751 parties contesting in 2024. However, fewer than 10 per cent of parties won seats in the previous two general elections.

Major parties preferred incumbent members of Parliament (MPs) this time, with the share in Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) total candidates increasing from 39.3 per cent in 2019 to 41.6 per cent in 2024. For Congress, it rose from 9.1 per cent to 11 per cent, according to an analysis of data from the Association for Democratic Reforms.





Their average assets increased by 43.3 per cent between 2019 and 2024. Average assets of all candidates increased from Rs 4.1 crore to Rs 6.2 crore during the same period. BJP candidates had higher average assets of Rs 41.3 crore than Rs 24.7 crore of Congress.





The number of women candidates has increased, yet they accounted for one-tenth of the total. The share of women MPs in total women candidates contesting was 10.9 per cent in 2019, compared to 9.7 per cent in the previous election. It was higher in 2004 at 13.9 per cent.