Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Statsguru: After a long LS poll campaign, results will be declared on Tue

Statsguru: After a long LS poll campaign, results will be declared on Tue

Challenges persist for incoming MPs, with over half of the constituencies off-target on 18 out of 33 SDGs

parliament elections
Premium
Lok Sabha (File Photo)
Anoushka Sawhney
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 10:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After a long general election campaign, results will be declared on Tuesday. There was considerable enthusiasm among political parties, with a record 751 parties contesting in 2024. However, fewer than 10 per cent of parties won seats in the previous two general elections.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Major parties preferred incumbent members of Parliament (MPs) this time, with the share in Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) total candidates increasing from 39.3 per cent in 2019 to 41.6 per cent in 2024. For Congress, it rose from 9.1 per cent to 11 per cent, according to an analysis of data from the Association for Democratic Reforms.


Their average assets increased by 43.3 per cent between 2019 and 2024. Average assets of all candidates increased from Rs 4.1 crore to Rs 6.2 crore during the same period. BJP candidates had higher average assets of Rs 41.3 crore than Rs 24.7 crore of Congress.


The number of women candidates has increased, yet they accounted for one-tenth of the total. The share of women MPs in total women candidates contesting was 10.9 per cent in 2019, compared to 9.7 per cent in the previous election. It was higher in 2004 at 13.9 per cent.


Challenges persist for incoming MPs, with over half of the constituencies off-target on 18 out of 33 sustainable development goals (SDGs), according to a Business Standard analysis of data from a Lancet study published this year. Off-target constituencies are those, which have not achieved the target by 2021 and will fail to meet by 2030 due to negative or limited improvement between 2016 and 2021. Health insurance among women is another indicator that needs attention with 88.6 per cent off-target.


On other indicators, constituencies have made progress. Around 96 per cent of the total have achieved the goal of adolescent pregnancy among 10-14 year olds. Tobacco use among women is the next best-performing indicator, followed by multidimensional poverty.

Also Read

Parliament session: Centre may table Telecommunications Bill 2023 today

Parliament security breach: 5th accused nabbed, charged under UAPA

Delhi police detains Karnataka ex-cop's son in Parliament breach case

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Lok Sabha polls 2024: EC releases absolute number of voters for 5 phases

Cong undermining electoral process, alleges BJP, urges EC to take action

Sandeshkhali post-poll violence: Bengal Guv asks Mamata to intervene

Story in numbers: At least 644.08 mn may have voted this LS election

Ensure postal ballots counted first, guidelines followed: INDIA bloc to EC

Nine counting centres set up for five Lok Sabha seats in J&K, one in Delhi

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsParliamentnational politics

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story