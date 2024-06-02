Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Sandeshkhali post-poll violence: Bengal Guv asks Mamata to intervene

Sandeshkhali post-poll violence: Bengal Guv asks Mamata to intervene

"If such attacks continue and the inhabitants are tortured, I will open the doors of the Raj Bhavan for them to come and stay here. They will be provided safe shelter here," he added

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM
Bose said that he has written to Banerjee asking her to inform him about the action taken against those involved in the incidents of violence in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 9:45 PM IST
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday said he was worried after getting reports about post-poll violence in Sandeshkhali, and asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene immediately and restore peace there.

Speaking to PTI, Bose said that he has written to Banerjee asking her to inform him about the action taken against those involved in the incidents of violence in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

"I am a bit worried about the situation in Sandeshkhali. From the inputs I have received, I have come to know about incidents of attacks on the women of Sandeshkhali within hours after the polling was over yesterday. I have written to the Chief Minister about the steps taken in this regard," Bose said.

"If such attacks continue and the inhabitants are tortured, I will open the doors of the Raj Bhavan for them to come and stay here. They will be provided safe shelter here," he added.

In less than 24 hours after the election was over, trouble-torn Sandehkhali on Sunday witnessed another round of skirmishes between women and the police when the personnel went there and detained one person in connection with attacks on policemen the previous night.

Women in Agarhati village in Sandeshkhali got involved in a scuffle with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, fell tree trunks, and blocked roads when the police went there in search of a few persons who had allegedly attacked them, a senior police officer said.

Topics :Mamata BanerjeebengalWest Bengal

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

