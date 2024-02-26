There is strong opposition to BJP: Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi lauds 'Nyay Yatra'

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra-led by Rahul Gandhi, has given confidence that there is strong opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has given confidence that there is a strong opposition to the BJP. If there is anyone who is playing the role of opposition, it is Rahul Gandhi. The way BJP is targeting the opposition with IT & CBI, many opposition leaders are not able to do their work..." Gogoi said on Sunday.

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi resumed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Agra which was also attended by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Meawnhile, Rahul Gandhi assured the farmers that if the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc comes into power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections this year, then it won't take "more than a minute" to implement legislation on the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Addressing a public rally in the Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said," Farmers in the country want legal MSP. Modi government says that it is not ready to give them legal MSP. Whenever the government of the INDIA bloc, Congress comes at the Centre we will give them (farmers) the legal MSP. We won't take more than a minute to implement it."

While addressing the Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said, "90 per cent (minorities, OBC, Adivasis, Dalits) have only 7 per cent participation in the central budget... 62 officers control the Uttar Pradesh budget, in these 62 officers, OBC has 4 per cent participation who are 55 per cent here in the state, Dalit has only 6 per cent participation."

"When you take out a list of the top 200 companies of India, you will not find a single owner of these companies belonging from the community which constitutes 90 per cent of the country," the Congress MP said.

Earlier, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the BJP's decade-long rule, highlighting concerns over youth unemployment, farmer protests, and inflation in the country.

"BJP has been in power for 10 years. Many big events such as the G20 Summit took place, everyone said that the respect of the country is increasing due to such events, even we agree to it, but I want to ask, is the respect of the country not connected with the young, our policemen, and students? There are no jobs for the youth, farmers are still sitting on roads, inflation is a burden for the people of the country," said Priyanka Gandhi.