Talks going on with INDIA bloc partners on seat-sharing in J&K, says Cong

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani on Sunday said that talks are going on with INDIA bloc partners National Conference and PDP on seat-sharing in the Union Territory for the Lok Sabha elections.

People will hear good news soon as talks with the NC and the PDP (on seat-sharing agreement) are going on and we will fight the parliamentary elections together, Wani told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

Several political and social activists from the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch joined the Congress in presence of Wani and other senior leaders.

My appeal to the people is to strengthen the Congress and our alliance partners so that all of their issues are resolved and J&K is pulled out of the prevailing crisis, he said.

Accusing the BJP of destroying Jammu and Kashmir, he said, Only the Congress can mitigate the problems of the people, restore statehood, ensure protection of their rights over land and jobs, hold assembly, municipal and local bodies elections and take development and tourism sector to new heights and make J&K prosperous.

The Congress leader alleged that BJP tried its best to frighten the INDIA bloc partners before the Lok Sabha elections to disintegrate the united opposition.

The INDIA alliance is getting stronger with each passing day and we are sure that Congress and its alliance partners will form the next government at the Centre, he said.

Asked to comment on National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's statement that his party will fight the elections on its own strength, Wani said, We will also fight the elections on our own strength. And where they will put up their candidates, we will support them. The alliance partners will not escape under the pressure of the BJP and we will fight together in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Welcoming the new entrants, he said the party is getting stronger as people in large numbers are joining the party from every nook and corner.

Wani reiterated his party's commitment to upholding the values of democracy, justice, and equality, and called on all supporters to join hands in building a better future for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.