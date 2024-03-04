TMC urges EC to ensure central agencies do not impede electoral process

The Trinamool Congress on Monday urged the Election Commission to ensure that central agencies must not impede the electoral process.

The TMC delegation also appealed to the commission to make sure that "central forces are not pressurised by the BJP".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Terming BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari as a "habitual offender", the TMC asked EC members to "keep a close watch" on him.

The party demanded that Lok Sabha polls to the 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal be conducted in a single day and not in phases.

The party delegation, which met the full bench of EC here, said that the commission should accept 11 voter IDs on the polling day.

The EC bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, which is in the state, held meetings with representatives of political parties during the day.

The EC team will also hold parleys with district magistrates, superintendents of police and other officials of the state government, an official said.

It will also meet Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab, Chief Secretary BP Gopalika and DGP Rajeev Kumar, he added.