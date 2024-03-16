Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Vote for leadership which has vision, track record of doing work: Amit Shah

Vote for leadership which has vision, track record of doing work: Amit Shah

"The 2024 Lok Sabha elections have been announced today by the Election Commission. Elections are a great festival for the world's largest democracy,'' he added

"I have full confidence that this time the people will vote to achieve the target of 400 and build a developed and safe India," he said. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 6:53 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the country has witnessed a historic decade of good governance, security, welfare of all sections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appealed to everyone to vote for a leadership which has a track record of doing work and a vision to make India developed.

He also appealed to youths, women and all voters of the country to participate in this great festival of democracy by voting in maximum numbers to elect the BJP-led NDA which will put the nation first.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The 2024 Lok Sabha elections have been announced today by the Election Commission. Elections are a great festival for the world's largest democracy. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has witnessed a historic decade of good governance, security, welfare of all sections and reconstruction of cultural heritage.

"To maintain the pace of India's development journey, cast your vote for a leadership which has a track record of doing work and a vision to make India developed," he wrote in Hindi on 'X' with the hashtag 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar'.

The senior BJP leader said this time, under the leadership of Modi, the NDA is going into the elections with the slogan of crossing 400 seats in the polls.

"I have full confidence that this time the people will vote to achieve the target of 400 and build a developed and safe India," he said.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held across the country in seven phases beginning April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4 for the world's biggest election exercise in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bid for a third consecutive term.

Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Elections to Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Bypolls will also be held for 26 assembly constituencies.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections 2023 LIVE: Voting concludes, sealing of EVMs begins

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

EC will disclose details on electoral bonds in time, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket, says Rahul Gandhi

Seat sharing with BJP finalised for LS polls in Bihar, says Chirag Paswan

Beauty of democracy lies in 'Janbhagidari': PM pens open letter to citizens

Biggest festival of democracy here, BJP-NDA fully prepared: PM Modi

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 7: Voting on June 1; check details here

Ram temple, caste census, govt jobs to be key poll agendas in MP, Bihar

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting on May 13, full details here

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahvotingElectionLok Sabha elections

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story