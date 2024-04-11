Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / We'll back only those leaders who genuinely support Maratha quota: Jarange

We'll back only those leaders who genuinely support Maratha quota: Jarange

He accused Deputy CM Fadnavis of wishing to crush the Maratha agitation by hook or by crook

Activist Manoj Jarange | File Photo
Press Trust of India Latur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 2:56 PM IST
Activist Manoj Jarange has accused the Maharashtra government of cheating Marathas over quota and declared that the community will back only those political leaders who genuinely support reservation for its members.

The bill passed by the state legislature providing quota for Marathas in government jobs and education won't stand any legal scrutiny, Jarange claimed while addressing Sakal Maratha Samaj members at Udgir in Latur district on Wednesday.

The activist also slammed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleging that he wished to crush the Maratha agitation by hook or by crook.

The government has deceived Marathas. It passed the Maratha reservation bill which we never demanded. I know the bill won't stand any legal scrutiny. We want the implementation of sage soyare' (kin from family tree). We want reservation under the OBC category only, he said.

With just days to go for the Lok Sabha polls in the state, which will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20, Jarange said the community will favour those political leaders who genuinely support quota for Marathas.

Jarange has in the past alleged that Maratha leaders in all parties are doing nothing for the community and will face the members' wrath in the upcoming polls.

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

