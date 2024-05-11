Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Why didn't PM take action if Ambani, Adani were sending black money: Kharge

Why didn't PM take action if Ambani, Adani were sending black money: Kharge

Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Samastipur, Kharge asserted that Modi could become the prime minister of India only because Congress fought for its Independence

Mallikarjun Kharge,Kharge,Mallikarjun
Guwahati: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference regarding Lok Sabha elections, in Guwahati, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Samastipur (Bihar)
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning why did his government not take any action if, as per his allegation, industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani were sending black money to the grand old party.

Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Samastipur, Kharge asserted that Modi could become the prime minister of India only because Congress fought for its Independence.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"PM Modi says we are silent on Ambani and Adani, we are not... I am asking why did his government not take any action if, according to his allegation, we received black money from these industrialists? Is it because they themselves received black money?" Kharge alleged.

Recalling the contributions of Congress for the country, he said former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity of the country and Indians got the right to exercise franchise due to struggles of Mahatma Gandhi and Rajendra Prasad, among others.

Also Read

Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani

Watch: Congress hits back at PM Modi's 'Adani-Ambani' jibe with this video

PM Modi to Congress: How much black money did you get from Adani-Ambani?

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: History, importance, celebrations, wishes

West Bengal deprived by Centre for last 10 years, says Abhishek Banerjee

'Aandhi aayi thi': Kejriwal's analogy between his release, Delhi storm

LS polls: Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi 'puppet king' of 'tempo billionaires'

People like Kejriwal, Sisodia, Jain never welcome in BJP: Anurag Thakur

PM Modi should learn courage, determination from Indira Gandhi: Priyanka

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsLok SabhaMukesh AmbaniAdani

First Published: May 11 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story