Will meet you with good news: Kamal Hassan to make announcement on alliance

ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 10:40 AM IST
In a run-up to the Lok Sabha Elections, Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Hassan said on Monday that an alliance announcement will be made within two days.

While speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, the MNM chief, referring to preparations for the parliamentary polls, anticipated a "good opportunity" adding that the election works are going well.

"In two days I will meet you with good news. Works for the Parliament election are going well and hoping for a good opportunity. Regarding the alliance will announce the decision in two days," Kamal Hassan said.

Kamal Hassan reached Chennai Aiport on Monday morning from the US after his upcoming movie 'Thug Life' preparation works there.

Earlier in September last year, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin hinted at his party allying with Hassan's MNM ahead of the parliamentary polls.

"The party leaders will decide on the alliance (with Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam party) at the time of the elections," Udhayanidhi Stalin had said.

Also, Kamal Hassan had come in defence of Udhayanidhi Stalin during the 'Sanatana Dharma' controversy against the latter saying that a young child (Udhayanidhi) was being targeted just because he spoke about Sanatana.

Hassan formed MNM in 2018 but faced defeats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

Later, MNM extended support to the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidate during the by-polls in Erode.

Also, Hassan was seen alongside Congress MP Rahul Gandhi embarking on his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra when it reached Tamil Nadu earlier in December 2022.

Topics :Kamal HassanDMKTamil Nadu

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

