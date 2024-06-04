Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Will serve as active Oppn for Northeast Delhi: Cong's Kanhaiya Kumar

The BJP drew a clean sweep in all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, forcing the INDIA bloc partners Congress and AAP to draw a blank

New Delhi: Congress leader and INDIA bloc candidate from North East Delhi constituency Kanhaiya Kumar addresses a public meeting at Dilshad Garden for the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 11:08 PM IST
Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Tuesday congratulated his BJP rival Manoj Tiwari on his hat-trick win from the Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha seat and said the Congress will "play the role of an active and positive opposition" for the residents there.

Tiwari defeated Kumar by a margin of 138,778 votes, according to the Election Commission.

The BJP drew a clean sweep in all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, forcing the INDIA bloc partners Congress and AAP to draw a blank.

In a social media post on X, Kumar wrote in hindi, "Many congratulations and best wishes to my opposition candidate Manoj Tiwari for being elected MP for the third time. I hope that he will live up to the expectations of the people."
 


"The people of North East Delhi have given INDIA bloc the mandate to play the role of opposition. We will follow their orders! We will play the role of an active and positive opposition for the people of the area and will continue to raise the voice for their demands and issues," Kumar said.

"I thank the people of North-East Delhi with all my heart, the Congress party and all its workers, colleagues and allies of the INDIA bloc who contributed to this election," he said.

Conducting elections in this scorching heat was a tough responsibility. The Election Commission, police, security personnel and the city administration also deserve praise for successfully discharging their responsibilities, he added.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 11:08 PM IST

