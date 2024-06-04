Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls: Nitish Kumar to attend NDA meeting in Delhi on June 6

Lok Sabha polls: Nitish Kumar to attend NDA meeting in Delhi on June 6

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar will on Wednesday take part in the NDA meeting scheduled in the national capital, highly placed sources said here.

Nitish, Nitish Kumar
With the BJP falling short of majority, Kumar is being seen as a key player whom the opposition INDIA bloc is also sending fillers. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 10:54 PM IST
Kumar, whose party is set to grab 12 out of the state's 40 seats, will be leaving for Delhi in the morning.
 

Kumar had visited Delhi during the weekend when he met top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With the BJP falling short of majority, Kumar is being seen as a key player whom the opposition INDIA bloc is also sending fillers.

 

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

